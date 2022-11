ST. LOUIS – Dr. Martin Mathews, a late civic leader in St. Louis, will be laid to rest on Thursday.

Family and friends paid their respects Wednesday during the visitation at Mathews-Dickey Boys and Girls Club. Mathews co-founded the club in 1960 with the late Hubert ‘Dickey’ Ballentine.

Mathews died last week at age 97. The funeral is at 10:00 a.m. at Graham Chapel on the campus of Washington University.