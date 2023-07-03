ST. LOUIS — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man accused of using a gun to steal a pack of cigarettes.

The man went into the Phillips 66 located at the intersection of Jefferson and Gravois at around 1 p.m. Thursday, June 29, and asked for a pack of cigarettes. When the clerk told the man the price he took out a small pistol and several dollars from his cross-body bag. The man the placed the money on the counter.

The clerk told the man that he did not leave enough money, according to St. Louis Police. The man gestured with his gun and told the clerk that the money on the counter was all he had and left.

The clerk later told his manager about the incident. The manager then got police involved in the investigation.

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact Crimestoppers at 1-866-371-8477 to remain anonymous or call them directly at 314-444-2500.

