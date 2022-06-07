ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health issued an advisory Tuesday recommending masking in public, regardless of vaccination status.

The advisory comes as COVID-19 infections have spiked recently, leading to increases in hospitalizations. St. Louis County currently has 388 new cases of COVID-19 per day. Over the last seven days, St. Louis County’s hospitalization rate is now 11.4 new admissions per 100,000 residents.

St. Louis City and County have returned to the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards. The CDC recommends wearing a mask in public indoor spaces and on public transportation, staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccinations, and getting tested when exhibiting symptoms. Those at high-risk for contracting the virus should consider taking additional precautions.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health recommends the following:

• Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status

• If you are immunocompromised or at high risk for severe disease, wear a mask that provides you with greater protection and consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you

could be exposed

• If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe

disease consider self-testing to detect infection before contact

• Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

• Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

• Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.