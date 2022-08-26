ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man who worked as a St. Louis County police officer is accused of double-dipping and working in a private security role while employed as a lieutenant.

Prosecutors issued a summons in lieu of arrest for Johnathan Cunningham, 36, but have not filed any criminal charges at this time.

The St. Louis County Police Department says Cunningham had worked with the department since 2008, rising to the rank of sergeant in April 2017 and lieutenant in March 2022.

According to court documents, an investigation determined Cunningham worked in a secondary employment role for Hudson Services, which provides security services for Spire, several times since June 1. Investigators documented 11 shifts, many of which began in the early morning hours, from June 1 to August 9 in which Cunningham worked for Hudson Services while in official capacity as a lieutenant.

Online records, including logins, radio responses, detachments, and GPS coordinates, determined several instances of double-dipping. Cunningham’s work arrangement was not pre-approved by his supervisors and is contrary to the department’s general orders, per court documents.

Investigators estimate that the total loss to the St. Louis County Police Department for work claimed but not performed is nearly $2,400. Cunningham is currently suspended from the St. Louis County Police Department without pay and has an annual salary of $97,780.80. per court documents.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Property are handling this investigation.