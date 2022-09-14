ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officials with the St. Louis County Department of Public Health are starting to administer a new COVID-19 vaccine booster shot that targets Omicron variants of the virus.

Known as “bivalent boosters,” the shots are specifically designed to fight the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants – the most transmissible versions of COVID-19 and the most common in St. Louis County. When the original vaccine and booster shots were created, these variants did not exist.

Anyone seeking the booster can now make appointments online or at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley and the South County Health Center in Sunset Hills from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

There are two brands of the new bivalent booster: Pfizer, which is approved for ages 12 and older, and Moderna, which is approved for those 18 and older. Health officials encourage anyone eligible to get the booster shot.