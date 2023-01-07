ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer killed in a murder-suicide on Christmas Eve was laid to rest Saturday.

Investigators say Robert Woods was fatally shot on Dec. 24 at a Lincoln County home before the suspected shooter turned the gun and took his own life.

Woods had multiple gunshot wounds to the torso. The other person died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators have not identified the shooter, but say he was known to Woods.

Woods died at 36 years old and had served with the St. Louis County Police Department for five years. A procession departed from Cathedral Basilica around 11:15 a.m. Saturday to a St. Peters funeral home.