ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department has launched a new system for answering non-emergency calls.

People who call the department’s non-emergency phone will now be greeted by a voice assistant. Police say this features comes in an effort to help police address priority calls more efficiently and reduce wait times for emergency calls.

The voice assistant will retrieve information from a caller and facilitate to a specific department based on the caller’s needs. Police say the voice assistant has the “ability to understand what the caller is saying and where the call should be transferred.”

The new system will not mean any changes for 911 callers. Anyone calling 911 in the areas serviced by the St. Louis County Police Department will continue to have their calls answered by someone in the Bureau of Communications.