ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department mourns the loss of one of its longtime officers.

Daniel McIntyre, a sergeant with the department, has died after a three-year battle with cancer.

Sgt. McIntyre had served the citizens of St. Louis County since 1997. The police department said he “remained a dedicated officer until the end.”

The St. Louis County Police Department showed support for McIntyre last month with an event to celebrate his marriage in August adding he “is a staple to the force.”