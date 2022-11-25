ST. LOUIS – A special Thanksgiving edition of “The Masked Singer” culminated with the elimination and unmasking of St. Louis native and popular comedian, Nikki Glaser.

Glaser performed as the character Snowstorm in this eighth season of the celebrity singing competition.

On Thursday’s episode, the remaining contestants—Snowstorm, Harp, and Lambs—performed songs by themselves and then, in keeping with the show’s Thanksgiving, told the judges and audience what they were grateful for.

Afterward, all three costumed acts performed a singing battle royale to Kelly Clarkson’s hit, “Since U Been Gone.” The audience voted to eliminate Snowstorm from the competition.

Prior to unmasking, a panel of celebrity judges gets to guess the identity of the performer.

Ken Jeong guessed Kristen Wiig, while Nicole Scherzinger picked Iliza Shlesinger, and Robin Thicke thought the mystery singer was Whitney Cummings. However, it was judge Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg who correctly guessed Glaser was under the Snowstorm mask.

The comedian credited her friend and colleague, the late Bob Saget, with inspiring her to compete on the show. Saget competed on Season 4 of the show as Squiggly Monster.

“The Masked Singer” season finale airs Wednesday, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. on FOX 2.