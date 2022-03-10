St. Louis committee approves $37 M for Northside Corridor improvements

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A bill to spend the rest of the $249 million from the first installment of American Rescue Plan money will now be going to the full St. Louis Board of Aldermen. It allocates $37 million to go to help neighborhoods and businesses in the North Side Corridor. Another $2 million will go to help St. Louis meet compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The majority of the money will offer grants for start-ups, provide technical assistance, and help with expansion costs. The fund will also help with marketing and planning for the area.

“These areas of North St. Louis were hit the hardest by COVID-19. These neighborhoods saw some of the highest rates of infection, unemployment and crime throughout the pandemic. The pandemic did not make these areas any better. I appreciate the Committee for renewing their favorable support of these dollars going directly to benefit the people of North St. Louis,” writes Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed.

“The mayor is grateful that the Housing, Urban Development, and Zoning Committee heeded her concerns regarding the need for community input on the next $249 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding still on its way to St. Louis. The mayor outlined her priorities for remaining American Rescue Plan Act funding earlier this week, and our office – along with the public, city planners, and the City Counselor – is reviewing this new proposal for the first time,” writes a representative for Mayor Tishaura O. Jones office.

The neighborhoods that may get the funding include many places north of the Demar Divide. They include:

North Grand Blvd.

Dr. Martin Luther King Dr.

Florissant Avenue

North Broadway

Natural Bridge Avenue

West Florissant Avenue

Delmar West

Delmar East

Goodfellow

Union Avenue

Page Avenue

The bill still needs approval before it passes.

St. Louis City and County are also working to divvy up the $790 million settlement from the Rams. The city will also be getting another $249 million in federal COVID assistance soon. Mayor Tishaura Jones has outlined her plans for the money. You can read her letter to the committee here.