St. Louis community members help keep the homeless warm during frigid temperatures

ST. LOUIS – Temperatures are dropping to single digits and predicted to feel in the negatives. These kind of conditions are dangerous, and St. Louis City and County are working to get the homeless in shelters or warming centers.

Mayor Lyda Krewson tweeted, “We’ve also converted two recreation centers into overnight shelters and daytime warming centers and continue to offer a nightly warming bus and transportation to shelter at 13th & Chestnut at 5:30 p.m. Contact @unitedway211 if you need assistance and please, please stay safe!”

Salvation Army Family Haven in Maryland Heights also opened their doors as a warming center for those in need in St. Louis County.

Community members have stepped up to personally care for the displaced knowing extreme winter weather was on the way. Clara Holmes and Syd Hajicek partnered to raise money and purchased a three-night stay at 10 hotel rooms throughout the area.

“Today it’s in the teens and this is extremely cold weather. There should not, and I’ll say it again, there should not be a human being on the face of this earth sleeping outside in this cold weather like that,” Holmes said.

They are trying to collect more donations to help shelter more homeless throughout the duration of this winter weather advisory. If you’d like to help their mission, you are encouraged to contact them on Facebook: Clara Holmes or Synwell Hajicek.

If you would like to report the location of a homeless person in need, you can contact Operation Winter Haven or City Hope.