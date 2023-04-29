ST. LOUIS — Family and friends are hoping people here in the St. Louis area will step up to support a heroic police officer who was critically shot. A barbecue, raffle, and auction will take place Saturday, May 20th, at the “Elks Lodge in Eureka.” The money raised will go toward medical bills for Adam Sullentrup. The 31-year-old officer was shot in the head while trying to arrest a suspect back in March. He’s currently being treated at a specialty hospital in Colorado.

The fundraiser will feature several auction items. For more information on the event or how you can help support the family, watch “Pulse of St. Louis” tonight at 7:30 p.m. on K-P-l-r 11 and tomorrow at 10 a.m. here on Fox 2.