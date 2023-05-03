JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Missouri State Representative from St. Louis is out of jail Wednesday morning after Jefferson City police arrested her for outstanding warrants.

FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that police stopped Lakeysha Bosley Monday night for allegedly speeding in Jefferson City. Police arrested her when they realized she was wanted in several counties for failing to appear in court for traffic violations.

Bosley said she was “completely shocked” to find out she still had warrants, saying she thought they were resolved. She was released on a $300 bond and revealed she has already handled the outstanding warrants.