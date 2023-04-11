ST. LOUIS – A recent cheating scandal in the world of Hollywood involves at least one small St. Louis connection.

Last month, TMZ reported that “Vanderpump Rules” cast member Tom Sandoval cheated on his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix with Raquel Leviss. All three play key acting roles in the Bravo reality television series.

According to TMZ, Madix learned about the affair on March 1, when Sandoval and his band performed one of his new music singles live. Despite new developments in the scandal, “Vanderpump Rules” has since resumed filming for its 10th season.

On Tuesday, TMZ shared a new report stating that Sandoval and Leviss visited his hometown of St. Louis last December, but not to the knowledge Madix. One source sent TMZ a photo of Sandoval and Leviss posing in front of the Apotheosis of Saint Louis at Forest Park.

Sandoval reportedly wanted to bring Leviss around friends and family, through some declined to spend time with them and thought the situation was “inappropriate,” per Tuesday’s TMZ report. TMZ also noted that Sandoval, despite living with Madix, considered splitting up for some time.

Andy Cohen, a St. Louis native who has served as Bravo’s executive vice president of development and talent, shared his reaction of the cheating scandal with People Magazine last month:

“It’s quite, quite shocking. It’s very upsetting. It’s bad. Poor Ariana. We’ve watched this relationship from the beginning and you just, you feel for her. I mean, that’s the headline. That’s one of the headlines. That has to be first when you go, ‘Poor Ariana.’ She is a treasure.”

Sandoval has been involved with the cast of “Vanderpump Rules” since 2013. He was born and raised in the St. Louis area and is a graduate of Hazelwood West High School.