HILLSDALE, Mo. – The construction industry is still facing a labor shortage. A report by the Associated General Contractors says 45 states, including Missouri, struggled to find enough workers for projects last year.

Missouri added 700 workers, which ranked 44th in the nation. The Associated General Contractors say that’s not enough to keep up with federal, state and local projects.

The Alberici Corporation, the joint-venture builder of CITYPARK, wants to change that. They’re having a career fair for more than 70 high school students Friday.

From 9:30-11:30 a.m., students will get hands-on experience in welding, rigging and concrete work. They’ll also learn about the different types of heavy machinery used in construction.

Hillsdale Fabricators is hosting the event at 2150 Kienlen Avenue in north St. Louis County. Students will have a chance to tour the 250,000-square-foot facility amid the career fair.