ST. LOUIS – A criminal case proceeds after a man reportedly held a St. Louis construction worker at gunpoint for several hours after a confrontation.

Prosecutors have charged Anthony Tatum, 41, with second-degree kidnapping and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in the investigation.

The investigation dates back to June 2, 2020. A construction worker noticed a man filming his construction crew without permission and walked toward him to ask why he was filming the crew.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, the man, who police later identified as Tatum, pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victim’s head. Tatum proceeded to hold the victim captive for at least two hours away from the construction site.

The victim recalled Tatum saying “I’ll shoot you. I did 20 years in the pen for murder, I’m not afraid to shoot you, I’ll kill a cop if I have to,” per court documents. Investigators say Tatum then moved the gun between the victim’s head and heart for several hours before unloading the weapon, saying “I’ll be back later” and driving away.

Construction crews were able to provide police with several photos of the victim being taken away, which helped investigators identify Tatum as a suspect. According to Missouri court records, Tatum previously served 20 years in prison for a second-degree murder conviction in 2000.

The next court hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 7, per Missouri court records.