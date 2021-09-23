St. Louis contributes to Great Rivers Greenway project on Laclede’s Landing

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City will help fund a Great Rivers Greenway project on Laclede’s Landing.

The Post-Dispatch reported the Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority will contribute $186,000 to purchase and demolish a defunct parking garage at Commercial Alley and Lucas Avenue.

Great Rivers Greenway wants to turn the site into a park where the public can access the Mississippi River. The tax-supported trail district is barred from acquiring property above its appraised value so it turned to other governmental agencies for help.

