ST. LOUIS — A local church that is providing help during this heat wave is facing another battle. A previous theft involving the HVAC unit at Asbury United Methodist in north St. Louis has led to a lack of air conditioning in the church’s shelter space.

“We have fans, including a huge industrial fan. Just trying to keep as much wind as possible blowing in that space,” said Hulon Willis, Director of Operations and executive assistant for City Hope St. Louis.

The agency utilizes the space to help provide shelter in St. Louis whenever the funds are available.

Willis said replacing the AC unit will cost more than $4,000. On Wednesday, fans were circulating cool air from the church sanctuary into the shelter space.

“We are doing a critical service and we need any and everyone to be able to help us to continue to save those lives,” said Willis.

He said in addition to financial donations, donations of items such as Gatorade and bottled water are also welcome.

Donations can be dropped off at the church located at 4001 Maffitt Avenue or City Hope St. Louis located at 2010 South 8th Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The agency refers to the location at Asbury United Methodist Church as a hydration station. It offers relief from the heat from noon until 5 p.m. Staff and volunteers also help to provide overnight shelter.

For more information visit https://www.cityhopestl.org/. To find a list of cooling centers in the area, click here: https://heatupstlouis.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Cooling-Site-with-KC-6.12.22.pdf.