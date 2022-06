ST. LOUIS — St. Louis correction officer was assaulted by two inmates Friday at St. Louis City Justice Center.

Authorities said the incident happened at 11:12 a.m. on 200 South Tucker Boulevard.

One of the inmates was armed with a homemade sharp object. The 36-year-old male correction officer sustained lacerations on his face and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said he is in stable condition.

No charges were made. FOX 2 will provide updates as more information becomes available.