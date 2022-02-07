St. Louis County adds more at-home COVID test kit pickup sites

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Starting Monday, the St. Louis County government will make more free at-home COVID test kits available. There are three additional locations where test kits will be available to pick up for free. Two of those spots open on Monday.

Doug Moore, the chief spokesperson for St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page calls this a temporary expansion of the county’s program to hand out test kits to residents. Starting Monday and continuing through Friday, at-home COVID test kits will be available at the North County Recreation Complex on Redman Avenue. No appointment is needed. The site will be open from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Moore said kits are available for every member of a household. He said the county will deliver as many test kits as needed to meet the demand. If the demand continues into next week, then more kits will be distributed.

Also starting Monday, at-home tests will be available for pick up at a third St. Louis County Library branch. They will be available for pick up at the Lewis and Clark branch. This site will remain open for at least the next week. Free kits are already available at the Rock Road and Weber Road branches, and Moore said more branches are expected to be added later this week. Reservations are required in order to pick up an at-home test from a library site. The number is 314-994-3300.

On Wednesday, free kits will be available at the Eureka Community Center on Bald Hill Road. Officials with the Eureka Fire Protection District will hand out the kits from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. No appointment is needed and up to 5,000 kits will be available. Wherever you pick up a kit, it must be returned to one of three St. Louis County Department of Health clinics to get results.

Page plans to hold a COVID briefing Monday at 8:30 a.m. FOX 2 will carry it live on-air and online.