St. Louis County agrees to share its extra COVID vaccines with Jefferson County

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – Local health department directors have been complaining about how slow Missouri is moving to distribute the COVID vaccine.

Despite making requests to the state for several weeks, Jefferson County hasn’t received any COVID vaccines.

The department’s board approved the agreement Tuesday with St. Louis County.

This is an agreement that would not deprive St. Louis County of any doses, but it would allow it to redistribute vaccines they would not be able to use.

The Jefferson County Health Department Director said, for example, the Pfizer vaccine must be used within 10 days and that includes five days for thawing.

If St. Louis County wasn’t able to get through all the vaccines in that time, this agreement allows the doses to be shared with Jefferson County.

“Jefferson County has really had a very difficult time securing vaccines within the county and this will be one opportunity for us if vaccines become available to have that redistributed down to Jefferson County and be able to start giving vaccines,” Director of the Jefferson County Health Department Kelley Vollmar said. “Unfortunately, within our region and statewide, the health departments have really struggled to get vaccines. We’ve actually put in an order for several weeks and have not had any of our orders filled yet.”

Vollmar said the department has also made the same agreement with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and the Comtrea Health Center to share any vaccines they won’t be able to use.