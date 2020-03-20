St. Louis County announces first coronavirus death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - A woman in her 60s is the first person in St. Louis County to die as a result of COVID-19.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page made the announcement late Friday afternoon during a briefing on the coronavirus.

The woman was in the hospital when she passed away, according to the county health department.

It's unclear how and where the patient contracted the virus.

In addition, Page signed an administrative order prohibiting the county sheriff's office from local evictions for the time being. You can read that order below in its entirety.