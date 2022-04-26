ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday night to demolish the former Jamestown Mall, using money from the American Rescue Plan Act. It was a unanimous vote, besides one council member who was absent from the meeting.

The bill will set aside $6 million of ARPA funding to demolish the mall. Councilmember Shalonda Webb got emotional as the bill passed.

Many north St. Louis County residents spoke in favor of demolishing the mall during Tuesday night’s public comment. No one spoke against it.

ARPA funding is also getting help from Sen. Brian Williams (D-University City) who is helping push for funding help at the state level.

“We have an opportunity to work with St. Louis County to get funds through ARPA to ultimately demolish that building,” Williams said. “I’m committed to working with the local government to get that cleaned up and next week we will get the house bills that will include ARPA funding in the budget.”

He grew up going to the Jamestown Mall and said it was the place to be back in the day.

Several bills were under the introduction Tuesday night to use ARPA funding but were not voted on yet:

No less than $50 million for a north St. Louis County health and wellness recovery program

Reverse 2022 budget cuts

$2 million for projects in each district

$300,000 for a feasibility study to replace the North Central Community Health Center

$2 million for ARPA compliance

$2.5 million to purchase and upgrade the former Trinity Catholic High School for the purpose of supporting the Police Athletic League, as well as programming for mental health, domestic violence, after-school tutoring, and more.