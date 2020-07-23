St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman critical of Sam Page’s response to COVID-19

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The first major wave of COVID-19 to hit St. Louis was at St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman’s son’s school. He knew quickly that campaigning would change during this pandemic.

“I deeply miss ringing doorbells and shaking hands and giving supporters a hug,” he said.

While Zimmerman is able to get out to campaign a little bit, his quest for county executive has meant more virtual campaigning and hours on the phone.

“In times of crisis, the job of a leader is the same as it is in good times. To walk humbly before the people and say, ‘What do you need from me,’ not what I need from you; to earn people’s vote one at a time,” he said.

Zimmerman says he’s the most transparent and accountable candidate running for county executive. He says the current county executive, Dr. Sam Page, has not been transparent in showing science and data on why he stopped youth sports but hasn’t stopped bars from staying open.

“What’s incredibly concerning to me is when I hear pediatricians say they were left out of the conversation about youth sports and false information is being given to the public,” he said. “That’s mightily troubling.”

Not only has COVID affected how the candidates are campaigning, it has directly affected their messages. To Zimmerman, the county hasn’t done enough to keep the entire community safe.

“When they see how late and ineffective this region was in testing and contact tracing,” he said.

Zimmerman says no matter what, public servants should be judged on how they treat the least fortunate in their community. And that starts with COVID-19.

“The sad reality is people of color who live in north St. Louis County are a whole lot more likely to die of the virus than privileged folks in the central corridor,” he said.