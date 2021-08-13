St. Louis County attorney gets prison term for tax evasion

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

File photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis County attorney has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for tax evasion. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 58-year-old Nicholas Franke was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis’ federal court. Franke pleaded guilty in May to a single count of tax evasion, admitting that he failed to file three years of tax returns until after he learned of the criminal investigation. Prosecutors say Franke sought extensions on his 2013-2015 tax returns and reported that he’d earned no money despite earning hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News