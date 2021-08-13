St. Louis County attorney gets prison term for tax evasion

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Local hospitals are seeing an increase in pregnant women getting COVID-19. Health officials with Mercy Hospital in Springfield said that, in August, out of the women admitted to labor and delivery, there have been 12 women who have had COVID-19 two weeks preceding delivery. Out of those 12 women, five have had stillbirths.

Mercy OB/GYN Hospitalist, Dr. Chandria Johnson, said this is devastating to see.