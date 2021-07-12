St. Louis County back-to-school immunization program starts July 19

ST. LOUIS– Starting Monday, July 19, St. Louis County will begin offering its back-to-school immunization program.
The immunizations will be free and available for those ages 3 to 18. There will also be free COVID-19 vaccine available for those ages 12 and up.
The immunizations and vaccinations will run from July 19- September 17 between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at these three locations:
- John C. Murphy Health Center, 6121 North Hanley Road in Berkeley
- North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Road, in Pine Lawn
- South County Health Center, 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills.
The South County location will also be open from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.
Students are asked to bring a copy of their shot records with them.
The Department of Health will also be holding a special back-to-school event on August 14 from 9 a.m. – noon.