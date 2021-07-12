St. Louis County back-to-school immunization program starts July 19

ST. LOUIS– Starting Monday, July 19, St. Louis County will begin offering its back-to-school immunization program.

The immunizations will be free and available for those ages 3 to 18. There will also be free COVID-19 vaccine available for those ages 12 and up.

The immunizations and vaccinations will run from July 19- September 17 between 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at these three locations:

John C. Murphy Health Center, 6121 North Hanley Road in Berkeley

North Central Community Health Center, 4000 Jennings Station Road, in Pine Lawn

South County Health Center, 4580 S. Lindbergh Blvd. in Sunset Hills.

The South County location will also be open from 4 – 7 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Students are asked to bring a copy of their shot records with them.

The Department of Health will also be holding a special back-to-school event on August 14 from 9 a.m. – noon.