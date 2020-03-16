St Louis County Board of Elections requests to postpone April 7 election

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Because of the growing concerns over COVID-19 and imposed limits on the number of people that can be in one place at a time, the St. Louis County Board of Elections will ask the Missouri Court of Appeals to postpone the April 7 municipal elections.
The county BOE will ask the court to reschedule the election date to April 28 and to allow voting by mail.
Should the court decline to approve the mail-in vote option for April 28, the county will then request a postponement until the August primary election.
The St. Louis County Board of Elections is the largest election authority in Missouri, with nearly 750,000 registered voters spread across 1,260 precincts.