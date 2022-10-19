ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County breaks ground Wednesday on a new police precinct building in South County.

The new Affton-Southwest Precinct Three will be on Gravois Road in Sappington. It will replace the current precinct and is three times the size of the current one. It is scheduled to open early next year.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page and Police Chief Kenneth Gregory will take part in the groundbreaking ceremony at 8:30 a.m. St. Louis County also plans to build a new North County precinct on Dunn Road in Spanish Lake.

