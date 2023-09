ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Police responded to a carjacking on Saturday around 4:20 p.m. The victim, a 30-year-old white male, was sitting in his parked vehicle when two African American suspects entered through the rear driver’s side door. One of the suspects held a black firearm to the victim’s head and demanded that he “Go.”

The victim exited the vehicle, allowing the second suspect to take the driver’s seat, and the suspects fled in the victim’s 2004 silver Honda Pilot. The investigation is ongoing.