St. Louis County changes vaccination process to make it easier and faster

BERKELEY, Mo. – St. Louis County is adjusting its vaccination program in the hopes of making it quicker and easier for individuals to get a COVID vaccine shot.

County health officials decided to have open scheduling for appointments to make the vaccine available to more individuals.

All Missourians are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said—starting Tuesday—you’ll no longer have to pre-register to make a vaccine appointment in the county. Page said it’s because there are no longer eligibility requirements in the state.

“Now that we are no longer sorting appointments by tier, you can simply log onto STLcorona.com beginning tomorrow and schedule a time you’d like to receive your shot and schedule that vaccination at a site run by the department of public health that is most convenient for you,” he said.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is working on a plan to have walk-ins and on-site appointments in the near future.

“I think it’s a good idea because before it was a pain in the butt because,” Florissant resident Carmen Abbott said. “They would send you to all places like Salem, Missouri or Kansas City, and I live here in Florissant.”

Meanwhile, Jefferson County announced Monday that all of its clinics are now open to individuals who have no appointments.