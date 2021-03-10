St. Louis County charges overseas reservist in statutory rape and sodomy cases dating to 1993

CLAYTON, Mo. – St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell on Wednesday announced 12 counts of statutory rape and sodomy filed against a man arrested in Atlanta, Georgia Wednesday night upon his return from a Naval deployment overseas.

The charges against Ephriam Granderson, 52, involved three alleged victims dating back to 1993 and as late as 2003.

Bell said one of the victims wrote a letter to his office in January 2020, helping to start the Prosecuting Attorney’s investigation. The allegations had come to the office previously, but Bell said Wednesday there was no indication “the wrong call” had been made in not moving forward.

Granderson was returning Wednesday from a deployment in South Korea when he was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

The alleged decade-long abuse included various acts with three child victims in St. Louis County.

According to charging documents, the three victims were abused multiple times during the ages of 9 to 16 years old over the course of a decade. Documents also said Granderson was over the age of 21 during all instances.

Granderson enlisted in the Navy Reserve in 2000.

“If anyone has any knowledge or is aware of any other crimes or any information even regarding, please contact us immediately,” Bell said.

Bell was not able to discuss how Granderson knew the victims.

“Cases that involve victims, homicides, sexual assaults, particularly with children, we’re not going to stop. If we find the evidence, we’re going to prosecute those cases,” Bell said.

