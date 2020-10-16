St. Louis County child care centers ask for help getting CARES Act funds

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two St. Louis County child care centers turned to You Paid For It to get answers about the CARES Act funds there were supposed to get from county government.
The organizations say they applied for the funds back in July and they still haven’t received them. One child care center says it’s owed $3,000; the other $10,000.
They described the challenge of trying to survive the coronavirus crisis and subsequent economic impact.
Soon after our You Paid For It inquiry, a spokesman for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page sent back a reply, saying the centers in question would get their money within the week.
