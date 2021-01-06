St. Louis County Christmas tree recycling gives decorations a second life

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – 2020 saw Christmas tree sales go through the roof. But in January, that means there are lots of Tannenbaums looking for a place to go.

When you take down your tree, don’t just leave it out by the curb. St. Louis County wants to put your real tree to good use.

“People are looking to give those trees a second life and wanting to be able to reuse it a recycle it in some way. This is a really good option,” said Molly Olten, St. Louis County Parks.

They are collecting trees that will be turned into mulch. There are collection sites at Bee Tree Park, Spanish Lake, Queeny, or Creve Coeur parks. Trees will be collected until Jan. 17. Remember — real trees only, no plastic bags necessary.

“We’re just looking for the trees,” she said. “All decorations should be removed before being dropped off. Any ornaments, tinsel, wreaths, garland, things like that need to be taken off.”

In the city of St. Louis, you can drop off Christmas trees through Jan. 10 in Forest Park, O’Fallon Park, and Carondelet Park. Check your municipality’s website or social media accounts to see whether they have a special collection site or if your tree can be taken with a regular yard waste collection.