St. Louis County church launches fundraiser to help restaurant employees amid pandemic

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – During Thursday’s lunch hour, customers are picking up carry out at the Concord Grill in south St. Louis County. Meanwhile, a quick break inside for a picture, a chat, and a check for $2,800.

“We created a program known as the Save St. Louis County Initiative and our goal here is to raise $2 million for locally-owned restaurants and their employees to help support them in whatever ways they need during this crazy time,” said Brandon Hunter, Lead pastor of Southside Church of God.

What started as a lunch conversation a month ago while dining outside the Concord Grill soon spread into a giving opportunity to help restaurants across the county.

“I was so excited to have tables outside and this amazing conversation started, and they were basically like, ‘How can we help?” said Lauren Sutton, a server at Concord Grill.

Southside Church of God off Tesson Ferry wants to give $2 million to restaurants and workers in need and needs additional donations to do so.

Pastor Hunter Hunter said his church recognizes how important locally-owned restaurants are to the region.

“I am giving it to all the servers and the kitchen and they’ll just all divide it up,” said Debbye Greer, owner of Concord Grill. “Because they have not been making it. Especially during lunchtime; they’re walking out of here with maybe $20 in tips and they can’t survive on that.”

“This restaurant means a lot more to us than the bricks and the paint on the walls,” said Allison Greer, Concord Grill. “It’s home to a lot of people, All the employees; it’s home to and all the customers after 30 years.”