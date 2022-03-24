ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The United States will welcome as many as 100,000 Ukrainian refugees. It’s unclear where they will be relocated, but many people in the St. Louis area said they are ready to open their homes to the refugees.

Church leaders and parishioners at St. Mary’s Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church will have a warm and loving welcome for refugees should they come to St. Louis.

Deacon Eugene Logush said several people have already reached out to see how they can help.

“We’ve been overwhelmed with phone calls and texts and emails of just ordinary folks willing to take someone and put them up for a while in their home,” said Deacon Logush. “So there’s been a tremendous outpouring of support, and we’re going to continue to build a network of resources that hopefully will extend far beyond just our own individual parish and our own individual community.”

Deacon Logush said anyone wanting to help the people of Ukraine can reach out to the Ukrainian Catholic Church in the United States, headquartered in Philadelphia. He said they will continue with their Friday night prayer vigils for peace in Ukraine.

The vigil on March 25 will begin at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Assumption Ukrainian Catholic Church.