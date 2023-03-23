ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council is considering some revisions to its “Clean Air Code” that would prevent people from smoking marijuana at county parks.

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday that the county council is expected to hold a special meeting in the upcoming weeks to discuss changes over the “clean air code. “Clean Air Code.”

Changes would potentially ban smoking marijuana, but not edibles, at many outdoor facilities of county-run parks, such as shelters, playgrounds, ball fields, trails.

Right now, St. Louis County’ ordinances’s “Clean Air Code” only bans smoking tobacco at such locations and doesn’t address cannabis smoke. Page says the county council is considering a change to prevent second-hand marijuana smoke risks at large public-gathering places like parks.

“While it’s legal now for adults who smoke marijuana, we must think about those who do not,” said Page during Wednesday’s announcement. “”It’s important that the Clean Air Code be revised to address smoking marijauana.”

Page said the St. Louis County Council is still weeks away from finalizing such legislation. If the amended code restricts smoking marijuana in parks, Page says offenders will most likely be given a warning of the new code and asked to put it out.

The changes are being considered as St. Louis County poses a ballot question next month that could require a 3% sales tax on cannabis purchases county-wide.

Many municipalities within St. Louis County are also considering a 3% sales tax, which means if both the municipality and county tax pass for that area, customers would pay 6% in taxes for marijuana sales, as opposed to just 3% in unincorporated parts of the county.

“I don’t know if that 3% difference will cause [customers] to go down the street,” said Page. “Sales taxes vary from municipality to municipality for various reasons. It doesn’t seem to adjust county shopping patterns too much in St. Louis County. We don’t see a lot of patterns changing because of the awareness of the tax rate in our county.”

Page is also supporting a county educational campaign through which voters can learn more about Proposition M and its impact on the community. The county council has invested $300,000 into the campaign.

Page is hopeful that Prop M would generate around $3 million each year for St. Louis County to invest in county parks and properties.

“We ask everyone to take a look at the information and make an informed decision when you vote in April,” said Page.

Municipal elections are planned for April 4 in St. Louis County. FOX 2 is working on a voters guide to explain Prop M and other ballot measures prior to the election.