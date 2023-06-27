JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A St. Louis County contractor accepted thousands of dollars in upfront payments for work he promised to complete, but never did.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office announced this Tuesday as part of a default judgement against John G. Adams and his company, A-1 Construction General Contractor, LLC. Adams is accused of falsely promising to provide home renovation and repair to six Missouri homeowners.

The default judgement means that Adams failed to respond to a court summons or appear in court. As a result, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office now prohibits Adams from offering home renovation or construction in Missouri.

Also, the judgement awards more than $46,000 to the State of Missouri. That includes nearly $37,000 in restitution, $3,700 to the Missouri Merchandising Practices Revolving Fund, and $6,000 in civil penalties.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“As long as I’m Attorney General, my office will always pursue those who attempt to rip off Missouri consumers,” said Attorney General Andrew Bailey. “I’m proud of the result obtained by our Consumer Protection division in this case, and we will move forward undeterred in our fight to obtain justice for victims of predatory schemes.”

Bailey encourages Missourians who have been scammed by contractors to file a complaint with his office by calling the consumer protection hotline at 800-392-8222 or submitting a complaint online.