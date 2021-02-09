St. Louis County could pause vaccinations due to short supply

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County may be forced to temporarily halt vaccination appointments later this week because of a lack of vaccine supply from the state.

Earlier Monday, FOX 2 reported that Spring Schmidt, acting co-director of the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, said she was unsure when they’d receive additional doses from the state of Missouri.

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is scheduled to run out of vaccine doses Tuesday. More than 281,000 people have pre-registered to be vaccinated.

The county has the infrastructure to vaccinate at least 5,000 people per week, Schmidt said, but without the doses that is moot.

According to a county spokesman, the state had previously claimed it would provide weekly supplies of the vaccine, but St. Louis County is entering its third week without a new supply from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The county did reach agreement with local hospital groups to receive 1,950 doses later in the week.

FOX 2 has reached out to the Missouri Governor’s Office and the State Health Department for a response.