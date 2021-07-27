St. Louis County Council approves 5-2 of terminating face-covering mandate

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council voted 5-2 in favor of terminating the face-covering order Tuesday night.

The vote came following a warning from the county’s health director. He said area hospital leaders have concerns about the spread of COVID-19 and how quickly cases have spread as a result of the Delta variant.

Opponents of the mandate filled the chamber. An overflow crowd watched from monitors just outside the council chambers and on the first floor of the Lawrence K. Roos Government Building in Clayton.

Several residents expressed a variety of reasons for opposing the mandate. Some believe St. Louis County Executive Sam Page’s administration failed to show enough evidence a mandate is needed.

Some opponents do not believe COVID-19 poses a serious threat.

Councilmembers who voted in favor were Rita Heard Days, Tim Fitch, Ernie Trakas, Mark Harder and Shalonda Webb.

Councilmembers who voted not in favor of terminating the face-covering order were Lisa Clancy and Kelli Dunaway.