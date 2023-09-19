ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Boeing is one step closer to a $2 billion expansion facility near St. Louis Lambert International Airport after the St. Louis County Council approved a multi-million dollar tax break.

Groups speaking in favor of the Boeing expansion said it would bring 500 jobs to the region.

Council members who spoke before Tuesday’s vote said this has been a difficult decision to make.

Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway voted against the tax break.

“It is these types of incentives that have turned this country, this county, and the world we live in into a game that is stacked against the working families that we’re trying to protect by passing this bill,” she said.

County Executive Sam Page the vote “shows St. Louis County’s commitment to growing our economy, expanding career opportunities, and building on our priorities to invest in north county.” He plans to sign the new bill into law on Wednesday morning.

“Approving these incentives demonstrates to the federal government that Boeing has the support of the community and the financial wherewithal to create the facilities needed for this nearly $2 billion project,” Page said.

A statement from Boeing said: “We thank the St. Louis County Council members for their decision, leadership and partnership in expanding the St. Louis region’s aerospace manufacturing industry footprint. This vote will help us offer cost competitive proposals, marking the first step toward bringing more high-paying jobs to the Greater St. Louis area. We look forward to continuing to work with our collaborating partners on the next steps of this project.”

Jason Hall, CEO of Greater St. Louis, Inc., described the county council’s vote as a big win for the St. Louis region.

“The advancement of this project is a great example of regional collaboration and shows that when all partners, public and private, work together and speak with a unified voice, we can accomplish big things that will help the whole community.”

Boeing still has to win a government contract for the new production line.