ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council approved cutting the budget by $14 million.

The action was needed to tackle the county’s projected $27 million budget deficit. County Executive Sam Page says the cuts will stall the new senior property tax freeze and lead to layoffs.

This is definitely not without controversy. The St. Louis County Council voted in favor of the $14 million budget cuts on Tuesday, following County Executive Page’s stark warning that these reductions could have far-reaching effects.

Some people view these budget cuts, which make up about 2% of the county’s overall budget, as an effort to stop a trend of excessive spending that could deplete the county’s savings in the upcoming years, according to FOX 2’s partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Council member Mark Harder called Page’s comments “fearmongering.” He argues that these cuts are modest and necessary to maintain fiscal responsibility within the county. Council Chair Shalonda Webb says there’s no reason for the tax freeze to be put on hold. The County Council also rejected a proposal by the county executive to raise property taxes by about four cents per $100 assessed value.

The potential effects of these budget cuts are widespread. They include a reduction in public works funding, which could affect road maintenance, snow clearance, and abandoned property management.

Additionally, cuts to the county counselor’s office may impact legal issues concerning problem properties.