ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council Tuesday night approved a bill requiring county employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

The 4-3 vote was on party lines, with democrats Shalonda Webb, Lisa Clancy, Kelli Dunaway and Rita heard days voting yes, and Tim Fitch, Mark Harder and Ernie Trakas voting no.

The measure does include religious exemptions and calls for regular COVID testing for those who refuse the vaccine.