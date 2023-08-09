ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council passed a bill Tuesday that bans smoking at county parks and limits it at county casinos.

The County Council passed Bill 53, introduced earlier this year by Councilwoman Shalonda Webb, in a 5-0 vote on Tuesday. Two council members were absent from this vote. The bill now heads to County Executive Sam Page for review.

The bill authorizes “prohibition of smoking in enclosed places of employment and other public places.” That includes libraries, health care facilities, and shopping malls. The bill also states that smoking is banned in “indoor and outdoor recreation facilities,” which based on its description also includes county parks.

One provision of the bill is that casinos within the county, such as ones in Maryland Heights and Lemay, must restrict smoking to at least half of any casino floor. Gambling website PlayUSA.com states that part of the bill was amended after some pushback from gaming companies concerned it might impact business.

The new restrictions aim to update the city’s “Clean Air Code.” Restrictions not only include tobacco, but also marijuana in many of the affected areas. The bill intends to reduce the negative impacts of second-hand smoke in St. Louis County.