ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A senior tax break in the works? The St. Louis County Council considers a plan Thursday to give a property tax break to seniors.

A “committee of the whole” will discuss whether the county should opt into a new state plan. It freezes property taxes for seniors who are eligible for social security.

The county rejected the idea in July. Their revenue experts said the plan could take millions away from schools, fire departments, and other public services.

St. Charles County approved the senior tax freeze two weeks ago.

