ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council approves a plan to crack down on teens openly carrying guns.

The bill passed with a four-to-two vote. It would require a concealed carry license to openly carry a gun in an unincorporated county. That blocks teens from open carrying because minors can’t get a concealed carry license.

The state hasn’t said it’s going to sue to stop the city’s law. The county’s bill won’t apply to dozens of municipalities. Lawmakers want those municipalities to pass their own version.

The new bill heads to County Executive Sam Page, who is expected to sign it.