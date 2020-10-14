St. Louis County Council inundated with thousands of citizen comments on Page’s COVID performance

CLAYTON, Mo. – The St. Louis County Council will reconvene Wednesday at noon to listen to thousands of comments from citizens; it’s all feedback about Sam Page’s response to the COVID pandemic.

More than 2,000 people sent their comments to the council on Tuesday. They were then read aloud by county workers as council members listened.

After two hours, a few council members said they had heard enough and it was time to move on with the meeting. In those two hours, they heard from 75 citizens.

Other members said they wanted to hear from everyone.

They continued listening until 10:30 p.m., with plans to continue listening Wednesday afternoon.

Republicans want to limit the powers of St. Louis County Executive Sam Page. He would only be allowed to issue a disaster declaration for 15 days; any extension would require county council approval.

In addition, the county executive would not be able to make COVID-19 health guidelines more restrictive than the state. To do that would also require county council approval.

Each comment takes about three minutes to read. Reading all of them would add up to more than 100 hours straight of listening to people’s opinions. We will find out in the coming days if the council plans to listen to all of them.