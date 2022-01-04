St. Louis County Council votes in favor of mask mandate

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Council voted Tuesday night to enact a new mask mandate.

Councilmembers voted 4-3 in favor of the order, which will require vaccinated and unvaccinated people older than 5 to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces.

On Monday, St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said he supported a mask mandate and urged the council chair to allow a vote on the issue.

He said a mask mandate will result in less confusion, more compliance, and it will help keep the economy going and schools open.

The county rescinded its previous mask mandate on Dec. 9, weeks after a Cole County judge barred local health departments from issuing them.

Over the holidays, COVID-19 case numbers skyrocketed with the emergence of the new highly-contagious omicron variant. The seven-day rolling average of COVID cases as of Sunday in St. Louis County is 1,574. That is the highest level since the pandemic began.