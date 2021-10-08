St. Louis County Council moves meeting streams to ‘BoxCast’

ST. LOUIS – Pretty soon, you won’t be able to watch the St. Louis County Council meetings on YouTube. The council is abandoning the streaming platform.

This comes after YouTube temporarily censored at least four council meetings for violating guidelines barring COVID-19 misinformation. Those meetings featured comments from protesters against mask and vaccine mandates. Some of them denied the coronavirus is real or they said the vaccines are part of a government conspiracy.

Starting October 19, all council meetings will be exclusively streamed to a new streaming platform, called BoxCast.