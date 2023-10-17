ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Senior citizens living in St. Louis County will see a tax freeze on their property taxes starting next year. County council members voted to approve the freeze this evening, with certain conditions attached to the bill.

County council members said during Tuesday’s meeting they are working together to find compromises to get seniors relief in the form of a tax freeze.

Some of those compromises include a $550,000 cap, raising the age for eligible seniors to 67, and adding a sunset clause to the bill, meaning the council can decide to change the bill at any point.

Not everyone agrees with passing the bill.