ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County has been dealing with a major budget deficit that’s been eroding the reserve funds for quite some time.

St. Louis County Council members have unveiled a proposal to tackle the county’s projected $27 million budget deficit. The council has put forth a plan to cut $14 million, targeting various county offices and departments.

Let’s take a closer look at the specifics:

The legislation would cut the budgets of five key offices by 10%. Reductions from the County Executive’s Office, the County Counselor’s Office, the Department of Revenue, the Department of Administration, and the Public Administrator’s Office would save nearly $4 million. There would be a 5% reduction in the prosecuting attorney’s office and public works department budgets.

The council is also proposing a restriction on the purchase of new vehicles for the office. The health department would face the most substantial cut of $8.2 million.

No cuts are on the horizon for the police department, the jail, or parks. As you can imagine, the proposed budget cuts for 2024 are sparking discussions about the potential impact on county services and operations.